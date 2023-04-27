Wolf Group Capital Advisors Cuts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE FDS traded up $6.75 on Thursday, hitting $408.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,607. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.