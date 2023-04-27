Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,283 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 1.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,169,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 197,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,547,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 919.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 152,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.34. 10,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

