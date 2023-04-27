Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,725 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,516,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,298. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $149.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.24% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

