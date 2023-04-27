Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $720,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,748 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,701 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.66. 808,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,849. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

