Wolf Group Capital Advisors Invests $462,000 in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.13% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $194,000.

NYSEARCA CMDY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.69. 11,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,974. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

