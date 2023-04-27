Wolf Group Capital Advisors Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 157,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6 %

BMY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,531,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,321. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

