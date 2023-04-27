Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 5,265 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.70. The stock had a trading volume of 993,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,228. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.98.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

