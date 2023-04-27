Wolf Group Capital Advisors Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,746,000 after acquiring an additional 733,494 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,228,000 after purchasing an additional 82,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,666,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,150,000 after buying an additional 55,180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,909,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,866,000 after acquiring an additional 80,951 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.80. 277,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,794. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

