Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.17-0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $212-232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.63 million.

Shares of WOLF stock traded down $12.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,117,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,643. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wolfspeed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 10.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

