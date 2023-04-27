Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as low as $48.31 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 3970657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

WOLF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,425,000 after purchasing an additional 74,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,687,000 after buying an additional 128,853 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,387,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,046,000 after buying an additional 236,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,535,000 after buying an additional 379,398 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

