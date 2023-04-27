Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in April

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 67,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 42,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 224,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

WF stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Woori Financial Group has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Woori Financial Group will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.92 to $31.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

