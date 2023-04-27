Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Workday Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:WDAY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $187.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,697. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $217.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.95 and a beta of 1.28.
Workday Company Profile
