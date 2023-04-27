WOW-token Price Hits $0.0285 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $284.53 million and approximately $16.52 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02846243 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

