WOW-token Price Hits $0.0285 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $284.53 million and approximately $16.52 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003977 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00026971 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009819 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
