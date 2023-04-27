Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 92,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590,402 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.