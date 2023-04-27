Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITLGet Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,193 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.05% of Vital Farms worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vital Farms by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.14. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.78 million, a PE ratio of 646.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

About Vital Farms

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.