Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,193 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.05% of Vital Farms worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vital Farms by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.14. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.78 million, a PE ratio of 646.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

