Wrapmanager Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.09% of AxoGen worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 94,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 73,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 225,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 851.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $391.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $13.66.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Further Reading

