Wrapmanager Inc. Has $496,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity

CRWD stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.84. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company's stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

