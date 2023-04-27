Wrapmanager Inc. Has $510,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,238 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

