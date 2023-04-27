Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $100.47 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.