Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,317 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USXF opened at $32.40 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $648 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

