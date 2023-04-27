Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $46,564,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 175,247 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $243.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.81 and a 200-day moving average of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.