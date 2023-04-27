Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 328 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $163.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $166.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.16.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

