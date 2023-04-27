Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY23 guidance to $3.92-4.06 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $63,560,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,549.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after buying an additional 381,052 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 251,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 823.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 208,757 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.