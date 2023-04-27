Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.

WH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Insider Activity

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,185,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,259,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,036,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

