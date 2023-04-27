X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Up 0.4%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Get X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.29% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.