X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Up 0.4%

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAWGet Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAWGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.29% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

