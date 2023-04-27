XDC Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.95 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $572.30 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XDC Network has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XDC Network

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,831,799,168 coins. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

