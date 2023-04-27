XLMedia (LON:XLM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.00

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 1317955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.63 ($0.16).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on XLMedia from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 45 ($0.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get XLMedia alerts:

XLMedia Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.64. The firm has a market cap of £31.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.50 and a beta of 1.91.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.