XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.67

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.67 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.16). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 12.88 ($0.16), with a volume of 145,903 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of XLMedia from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 45 ($0.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

XLMedia Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £31.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.61.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

Featured Articles

