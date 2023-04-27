XRP Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.66 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. XRP has a total market cap of $23.75 billion and $1.66 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular exchanges.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,998,998 coins and its circulating supply is 51,750,810,378 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
