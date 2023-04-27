Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.65. 16,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 161,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Yalla Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter worth $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 291,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the second quarter worth $253,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.