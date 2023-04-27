Yum! Brands (YUM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2023 – Yum! Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $147.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,687. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

