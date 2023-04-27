Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Syneos Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Syneos Health’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

