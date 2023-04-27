Zcash Achieves Market Capitalization of $621.36 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $38.05 or 0.00129311 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $621.36 million and approximately $32.08 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00049091 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00033559 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001104 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.