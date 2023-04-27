ZClassic Market Capitalization Achieves $430,405.14 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $430,405.14 and approximately $17.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 148.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00128815 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001103 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

