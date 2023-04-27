Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Zillow Group stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,509.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,016.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,509.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tabor Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 170,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

