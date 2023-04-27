Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,159 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 142.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,287,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.19.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.49. 187,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.82. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $140.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

