Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 264.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0 %

ZTS stock opened at $172.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

