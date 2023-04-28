10,000 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE BBVA opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.3333 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BBVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Articles

