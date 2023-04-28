1,017 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,296,867,950,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $338.20 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.08.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

