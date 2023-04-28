13,292 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.20.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 13.9 %

NASDAQ META opened at $238.56 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98. The firm has a market cap of $618.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

