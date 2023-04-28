1,597 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Loop Capital cut their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.01. 172,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

