16,439 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Entergy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entergy Price Performance

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.28. 384,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,524. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

