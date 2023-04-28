16,810 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,819. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

