16,982 Shares in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Purchased by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Valens Semiconductor makes up approximately 0.1% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,633. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

VLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

