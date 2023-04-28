1,776 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,953,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,952,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.50. 17,481,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,818,529. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

