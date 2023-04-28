1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Up 212.5% in April

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the March 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

1933 Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGIFF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,382. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About 1933 Industries

Featured Stories

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

