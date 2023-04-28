20,696 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $8.53 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

