27,436 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.44. 1,843,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,816. The firm has a market cap of $313.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

