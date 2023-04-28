3,064 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200,103 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,128,000 after acquiring an additional 158,326 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 347,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 293,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,042 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

