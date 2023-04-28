32,563 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,486,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 66,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,008,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,817,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $41.27. 610,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,863. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

